Yuma Parks and Recreation hosts Fun Run

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – Yuma residents also gathered last Saturday morning at West Wetlands park to participate in the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Services' Fantastic Finale Fun Run.

Before the race, participants took selfies near a banner, collected their numbers, and had water and dessert.

The race also concludes the 2022-23 Fun Run season.

"It's just, really, to be out there and get people in the community active," said Nathan Zach, City of Yuma's Recreation Program Supervisor. Parks and Recreation are always looking for ways to offer activities for our community."

There were two races that occurred; one was a 5K run and the other was a 10K run. Both races took at least 30 minutes to complete.

Once the participants complete the races, they received a finishing pin and other prizes.

The next Fun Run season will start in October.

