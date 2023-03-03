Hideo Kojima Teases Another Death Stranding 2 Partnership

Hideo Kojima is teasing a pretty significant partnership in Death Stranding 2 . Hideo Kojima is one of the most prolific video game developers out there and has made a name for himself in making innovative games that are also incredibly thought-provoking, cinematic, and wildly strange. Hideo Kojima has gain such a strong reputation that he has been able to rope in huge names to his games like Kiefer Sutherland, Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, Mads Mikkelsen, and many others. He's a massive fan of movies, TV, and music and tries to bring in the people/things he loves to his creations, resulting in a star-studded projects.

While we already know some big names will grace the screen in Death Stranding 2 , it sounds like he'll have some great music in it too. This isn't a huge surprise to anyone who played the first game as the music was incredibly moody and atmospheric, something that was essential to selling that world. It also helped keep the player entertained as they made long treks across the in-game world. Hideo Kojima began to tease on his new podcast that he may be collaborating with Woodkid, a pretty famous artist that gamers may know from some of the Assassin's Creed trailers over the years.

"Well, yes. I think people could tell from Twitter that Woodkid and I were going out to eat a lot. That was this." He continued: "I can't say what project it is. Though I'm sure you all can guess."

Of course, although he isn't explicitly saying Death Stranding 2 , it is the most likely candidate. We have no idea when the game will release, but it has been nearly four years since the first one. It is likely coming sooner rather than later, but it'll likely be a while before we see anything else from it.

Death Stranding 2 is slated to release on PS5 sometime in the near future. What do you want to see from the new Hideo Kojima game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder .