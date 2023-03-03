Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s free show in Nashville snapped up quickly

By Bob D'Angelo,

6 days ago

Country music star Morgan Wallen celebrated the release of his third album by announcing a free concert in Nashville, set for Friday night. Don’t try to get a ticket, though -- they are all gone.

>> Read more trending news

Wallen, 29, the reigning Academy of Country Music Album of the Year award-winner, debuts “ One Thing At A Time ” on Friday, The Tennessean reported. He decided to mark the release of the 36-track project with an acoustic concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, according to the newspaper.

The box office opened at 10 a.m. CST on Thursday. By 1:06 p.m., all of the free tickets had been distributed, the arena tweeted .

“I’m gonna do acoustic … everyone’s asking me why I ain’t doing a Tennessee show,” Wallen tweeted in a video. “I’m doing one now.”

The in-the-round show begins at 7:30 p.m. CST, WKRN-TV reported.

“The response was so incredible to Morgan Wallen’s album release celebration tomorrow night that as of 1:06 pm CT, all tickets to his free show have been distributed,” Bridgestone Arena tweeted .

Morgan Wallen pays to send Tennessee baseball team to Dixie Youth World Series

In a news release, Wallen said his new album represents the last few years of his life, “the highs and the lows,” The Tennessean reported.

“It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist -- country, alternative and hip-hop,” Wallen said. “There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

Wallen will open a 63-date, 30-stadium tour on March 15 in Auckland, New Zealand . He returns to the U.S. on April 14 at Milwaukee’s American Family Field and will conclude the tour on Oct. 7 in Tacoma, Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjWU7_0l67Hbf500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTlG6_0l67Hbf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTOXV_0l67Hbf500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s41JA_0l67Hbf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229tWv_0l67Hbf500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qB1jG_0l67Hbf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHsqJ_0l67Hbf500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dlnip_0l67Hbf500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLx0s_0l67Hbf500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQyFN_0l67Hbf500
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tim Tebow’s father victim of extortion, arrests made in undercover sting
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman on Carnival Cruise ship
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Inmate in Texas executed for stabbing his wife to death, drowning her daughter in bathtub in 2009
Huntsville, TX2 days ago
This North Georgia gem has been named the state’s best small town by Southern Living
Dahlonega, GA2 days ago
Georgia woman accused of submitting forged letter while trying to open daycare
Griffin, GA6 hours ago
Lake Lanier Association says there’s no need to change lake’s name -- or Buford Dam’s
Buford, GA2 days ago
These Georgia cities are in the Top 10 of best cities in the South
Alpharetta, GA1 day ago
Former Norcross, UGA standout signs 2-year deal with hometown Falcons
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Are the Falcons interested in star quarterback Lamar Jackson?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Bert I. Gordon, master of mutant monster movies, dead at 100
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Fight breaks out on Southwest flight while boarding; passenger put another man in headlock
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
‘I’m a good boy’: Dog abandoned at Burger King in suburban Chicago reunited with owner
Chicago, IL1 day ago
No charges will be filed against former NBA star Shawn Kemp, prosecutor says
Tacoma, WA43 minutes ago
Trump invited to testify before New York grand jury, lawyer confirms
New York City, NY2 hours ago
4,500 Georgia soldiers deploying to Europe to train with NATO allies
Fort Stewart, GA14 hours ago
Stolen Iron Age artifact found at Emory Museum, returned to Iraqi government
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago
Accused criminals getting second chance with program that gives them college education
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
‘He never bothered anyone.’ Family remembers 16-year-old killed at Georgia skate park
Lagrange, GA14 hours ago
700 pound great white shark pings off of Georgia coast with spring breaks just weeks away
Savannah, GA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy