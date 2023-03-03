Sinton sweeps and Tuloso-Midway ties on Calallen Varsity Invitational day 1

Day 1 of the Calallen Varsity Invitational ended with at least four teams undefeated, Calallen, Sinton, Gregory-Portland and Sharyland. Day 2 continues on Friday with games starting at 8 a.m. at Steve Chapman Field, Tuloso-Midway Field and Steve Castro Field (Robstown).
DAY 1 SCORES
Beeville 5, Gregory-Portland 6
Beeville 0, Calallen 9
Flour Bluff 5, Pioneer 7
Bishop 0, La Joya 12
McAllen Memorial 1, Mission Vets 8
Flour Bluff 4, Sharyland 11
Laredo United 7 , Brownsville Rivera 2
Gregory-Portland 5 , La Joya 4
Tuloso-Midway 5, Pioneer 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Sinton 3 , PSJA 2
Sinton 3 , Edinburg Vela 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Laredo United 1, Edinburg Vela 4
Robstown 1, McAllen Memorial 2
Mission Vets 3, McAllen 8
Bishop 2, Palmview 6
Calallen 6 , McAllen 0
Robstown 0, Sharyland 11
Brownsville Rivera, PSJA
Tuloso-Midway, Palmview
