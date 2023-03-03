Sinton sweeps and Tuloso-Midway ties on Calallen Varsity Invitational day 1

Day 1 of the Calallen Varsity Invitational ended with at least four teams undefeated, Calallen, Sinton, Gregory-Portland and Sharyland. Day 2 continues on Friday with games starting at 8 a.m. at Steve Chapman Field, Tuloso-Midway Field and Steve Castro Field (Robstown).

For the schedule and scores click here on Mira's Sports and More.

DAY 1 SCORES

Beeville 5, Gregory-Portland 6

Beeville 0, Calallen 9

Flour Bluff 5, Pioneer 7

Bishop 0, La Joya 12

McAllen Memorial 1, Mission Vets 8

Flour Bluff 4, Sharyland 11

Laredo United 7 , Brownsville Rivera 2

Gregory-Portland 5 , La Joya 4

Tuloso-Midway 5, Pioneer 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Sinton 3 , PSJA 2

Sinton 3 , Edinburg Vela 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Laredo United 1, Edinburg Vela 4

Robstown 1, McAllen Memorial 2

Mission Vets 3, McAllen 8

Bishop 2, Palmview 6

Calallen 6 , McAllen 0

Robstown 0, Sharyland 11

Brownsville Rivera, PSJA

Tuloso-Midway, Palmview