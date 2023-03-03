Open in App
Brownsville, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Southmost College stays local for its first signings

By Blake Holland,

6 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Haziel Mejia and Mia Ramos became the first athletes to continue their soccer careers at Texas Southmost College.

Brownsville IDEA Riverview’s Mejia, the men’s team, and Ramos, the women’s team, are the first signees of any sports program at the college in over a decade.

The Scorpions now prepare for September as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Both Mejia and Ramos are excited to take their talents to the next level.

“I’m glad they took an interest in me, and I’m very proud of how I was able to get to play at the college level,” said Ramos. “A lot of things are going to get in the way, but I’m pretty sure I’ll be able to push through it, and that’s the reason I’m here today.”

Mejia and Ramos are the first of many athletes the college plans to heavily recruit.

