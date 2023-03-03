Open in App
Henderson, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Lion Habitat Ranch throwing animal birthday parties this weekend

By Jarah Wright,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MV56V_0l67Gp1U00

The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is ready to celebrate with some party animals this weekend.

On Friday, they're celebrating World Wildlife Day and they're also hosting a 16th birthday party for lions Geno and Belladonna.

The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. with a gardening activity at noon as well a biodiversity scavenger hunt.

On Saturday and Sunday, it's Ozzie the giraffe's turn as the ranch celebrates his ninth birthday.

There will be a scavenger hunt, party favor-themed enrichment activities for the more than 40 animals who call the ranch home, plus a birthday cake for him both days at noon.

Ozzie will also use his tongue to hold a paintbrush and create artwork on canvases every half hour. The sanctuary will also auction off a special "hoofprint" with a painting and photo of Ozzie. They said proceeds are going back to the ranch so they can continue to take care of the animals.

General admission tickets are $20 dollars for local adults over 14 years old and $25 for non-locals.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Henderson, NV newsLocal Henderson, NV
1 year later, Dollar Loan Center has become the heart of Green Valley
Henderson, NV6 days ago
Downtown Henderson continuing to grow due to new developments
Henderson, NV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Additional ticket sale dates announced for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
'Guns in the Library' event to feature Kyle Rittenhouse
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
New restaurant concept coming to Mandalay Bay
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Highlighting moms, friends, leaders on International Women's Day
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
STRAT to unveil new Gateway Arches observation deck
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Residents at Las Vegas apartment complex complain of rat infestation
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Valley's newest Nielsen's Frozen Custard to open at Santa Fe Station
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Inflation is causing greater food insecurity in Southern Nevadans
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
13 Investigates: Busting backyard breeders
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
America's Got Talent Live celebrates 500 performances
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Local TikTok star surprised by Chipotle
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
North Las Vegas local takes home $252k after hitting progressive jackpot
North Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Arizona man seen helping women during 1 October shooting now in need
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas to study financial impact of municipal fines on valley residents
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas law firm promotes strong, powerful women with female dominated firm
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
LVCVA proposes purchase of $7 million worth of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Remembering Herman Moody, the first African American police officer with LVMPD
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Buyer's market makes competition among 'house hunters'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police are looking for missing man last seen Thursday
Las Vegas, NV36 minutes ago
Mask mandate lifts at Sunrise Health hospitals in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
$50,000 worth of cocaine found with Las Vegas man in Indiana
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Live: Funeral for Det. Herman Moody, Las Vegas' first Black police officer
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Drought maps show slight improvements in western Drought Crisis
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Management at Las Vegas apartment complex cancel meeting meant to address crime
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Man facing attempted murder charges after attacking houseguests with machete
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
City of Las Vegas offering grants to improve security at valley businesses
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Las Vegas this weekend
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy