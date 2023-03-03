Open in App
Nashville, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville continues healing from wounds left by the 2020 tornadoes

By Araceli Crescencio,

6 days ago
It's been three years since the tornado that brought so much destruction, devastation and heartbreak to our communities.

Twenty-five people were killed and so many others were hurt. Even now, survivors continue to heal from the wounds left by the natural disaster, including singer-songwriter Kay Azna.

"I will never forget the feeling of feeling the roof shingles peeling off over my head and the walls moving back and forth almost like it was breathing," Azna said.

After dropping off a friend that night, Azna said, her phone rang when she got home. That same friend was calling to tell her a tornado was heading in her direction.

In a matter of minutes, Azna said, everything changed.

"What haunts me to this day about the whole situation is the fact that I was on the top floor and it turned directions just outside my bedroom window," she said.

At the time Azna was living at the Meridian at Hermitage Apartments. And as the tornado was approaching her home, terrifying thoughts crossed her mind.

"I was on the phone with my parents as it came up on the building, and I think between them and myself, we all thought it was going to be the last phone call any of us would have with each other," she said.

Three years later, the wounds left by the disaster have not fully healed.

"I remember when I first started seeing a therapist after the fact — because that kind of thing really messes with you. She was like, 'you'll probably be a lot better in three years' time,' and well, here we are. Yes and no," Azna said.

But in the midst of all the loss, Azna said the kindness of others has also not been forgotten.

"Neighbors I never knew offering their cars that were still working to just charge phones so we can call home and let everybody know we were okay," she said.

Because of the generosity she once received, she is now lending a hand to earthquake victims in Turkey.

"I know what's going through their mind right now is: what do we do next here? Because there's really not a good answer to that," she said.

She and her band threw a benefit concert last weekend to raise funds for victims. Azna is still gathering donations to send to those impacted.

If you would like to donate you can visit the Red Cross's website HERE. You can also contact Azna via social media HERE .

