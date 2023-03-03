Open in App
Jackson, MS
HBCU Gameday

Jackson State dominates again, beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff

By SAM Quick,

6 days ago

Jackson State recorded their 13th straight win, handing Arkansas-Pine Bluff a 56-42 loss at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Thursday evening. The Lady Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 16-15 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Lions 40-27 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Daphane White scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the way for Jackson State. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 36% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 46% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.86 points per possession on 42% true shooting.

Coriah Beck scored 15 points while Maori Davenport added another eight to lead the way for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. As a team, the Lady Lions struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.57 points per possession on 25% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 2-of-15 from deep.

Both teams face their next test on March 4. Jackson State takes on Mississippi Valley State University in a conference clash, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff squares off with an Alcorn State side riding high from a victory in its last outing. The Lady Tigers will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Lions will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Jackson State dominates again, beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

