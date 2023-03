weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS 6 days ago

6 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-02 21:16:00 MST Expires: 2023-03-02 23:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local ...