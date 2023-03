weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, Shelby by NWS 6 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-02 23:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-03-02 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER ...