Open in App
Sioux Center, IA
See more from this location?
KELOLAND

Sioux Center edges Solon, advances to State Championship

By Grant Sweeter,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5Lip_0l677OLH00

DES MOINES, IOWA (KELO) — The Sioux Center girls fought off a late comeback by Solon to advance to the 3A state championship, 46-44.

The Warriors started strong as they relied on their defense. They jumped out a 22-13 lead at halftime, but that didn’t last long.

After an even third quarter, the Spartans would outscore Sioux Center 20-13 and just miss the game winning basket in the final seconds.

That led to Sioux Center’s two point narrow win.

Two players scored in double figures for Sioux Center. Makenna Walhof posted a team high 14 points. Willow Bleeker tallied a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Warriors will now play in the 3A State Championship on Friday night at 8 p.m. against Benton Community.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Western Christian advances to Iowa 2A semifinals
Monticello, IA1 day ago
Sioux Center wins Iowa 3A state title
Sioux Center, IA5 days ago
Central Lyon falls in Iowa 2A state title game
Rock Rapids, IA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paul Mills thanks Summit League, Sioux Falls for ‘1st class event’
Sioux Falls, SD12 hours ago
Augustana women ready for NCAA Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD23 hours ago
Tuesday Scoreboard – March 7
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Luverne boys fall in state hockey tournament
Luverne, MN23 hours ago
Dakota Valley wins in SoDak 16
North Sioux City, SD1 day ago
Championship Tuesday at the Summit League Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
10-time champs: SDSU women race past Omaha
Brookings, SD2 days ago
Semifinal Monday: Both Jackrabbit teams in action
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Students take a field trip to the Summit League semifinals
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Sixth-seeded Omaha women advance to championship
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
ORU head coach Paul Mills not worried about pre-tournament comments
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Oral Roberts fends off St. Thomas, advances to title game
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
The Summit League Tournament’s history in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Bison blowout: NDSU knocks off SDSU men
Fargo, ND3 days ago
Bison edge Coyotes, setup semifinal showdown
Fargo, ND4 days ago
Summit League Day 3: Coyote teams in action
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Golden Eagles shoot past USD women in quarterfinals
Vermillion, SD4 days ago
South Dakota State teams headline Summit League Day 2
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Jefferson, Washington, Roosevelt, Harrisburg prevail
Harrisburg, SD4 days ago
Top seed Oral Roberts cruises into men’s semifinals
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Powerhouse Plays – March 3
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Friday Scoreboard – March 3
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
No. 10 seed Roos keep March magic rolling, upset No. 2 NDSU
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Wagner, SF Christian advance to state tournament
Sioux Falls, SD6 days ago
Flashback Friday: Home state advantage for the Summit League Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD6 days ago
KELOLAND SportsZone – March 3
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Ethan, Viborg-Hurley reach class ‘B’ state tourney
Sioux Falls, SD6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy