Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Aaron Rodgers gives shout-out to Indian restaurant in former Hooters in Ashwaubenon on Aubrey Marcus podcast

By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

4 days ago
Much has been mined from Aaron Rodgers' 95-minute appearance on Wednesday's "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," but for all the national headlines about his darkness retreat, current...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico has been identified
Florence, SC12 hours ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy