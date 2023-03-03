Dave & Buster's Lubbock aims to become 'ultimate place': Here's the details

Lubbock's upcoming Dave & Busters is promising to become the "ultimate place to eat, drink, play and watch sports" in the Hub City and surrounding area on May 1, according to company officials.

James Oliver, general manager of the upcoming 21,000 sq. ft. facility at 2620 W. Loop 289, detailed his hopes for the company's first entry into Lubbock.

"It will be the ultimate place to eat, drink, play and watch sports for adults," Oliver said. "Combined with a gourmet, chef-crafted menu and innovative cocktails with infinite entertainment, it will be an exciting and interactive environment."

Lubbock's location will offer a 15% discount to all first responders and military professionals, which can be used on non-alcoholic beverages and food.

Oliver added that the cocktails, including the Dangerous Waters Island Punch and Strawberry Watermelon Margarita, are made with fresh fruit juices. The drinks are made to compliment the menu, which includes burgers, salads and a mix of entrees.

A 40-foot wide high-definition TV screen wall will offer "the best sports watching experience."

"We will have the best sports watching experience in the entire town and surrounding town with our 40 foot wide wall, our happy hour drink specials, and just all around games, food, and chef-crafted cocktails," said Kelly Valdez, LSM marketing manager.

On the arcade side, guests can expect to see Pac-Man Championship, Wicked Tuna, virtual reality games and more.

The company is still looking to hire around 175 employees. People can apply at daveandbusters.com/us/en/careers/.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.