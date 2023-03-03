LCU women hold off Texas A&M-Kingsville in OT

FRISCO — Lone Star Conference player of the year Grace Foster had 24 points and seven rebounds and No. 4 seed Lubbock Christian University outlasted No. 5 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville 74-72 in overtime Thursday night in an LSC first-round game at the Comerica Center.

Maci Maddox scored 16 points for LCU (22-9), which will play No. 1 seed Texas Woman's (25-4) in a semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Veyda Lake scored 18 points for A&M-Kingsville (18-11), including a running jumper that tied the game 61-61 as time expired in regulation.

The score was tied four times in overtime. Reese Schumann gave LCU the lead for good, making two free throws with 26 seconds left that made it 71-69. Two free throws by Foster made it 73-69 with five seconds to go. After a 30-second timeout, the Javelinas' Jayde Tschritter hit a 3-point goal with one second left, and the Lady Chaps' Audrey Robertson tacked on a free throw for the final margin.

Tschritter finished with 13 points. Martie McCoy chipped in nine for LCU and Robertson had eight.

The top four seeds all won their first-round games. UT Tyler beat West Texas A&M 75-54; Angelo State beat Cameron 70-62; and Texas Woman's downed St. Edward's 62-50. Angelo State and UT Tyler play the first semifinal at noon Saturday.

SPC women 57

Midland 46

MIDLAND — Martyna Czescik scored 14 points and South Plains College won the Western Junior College Athletic Conference championship by beating Midland College in a regular-season finale at the Chaparral Center.

South Plains (18-9, 12-2) finished one game ahead of New Mexico Junior College (22-5, 11-3). The Lady Texans will have one of the two No. 1 seeds in the NJCAA Region V tournament scheduled next Wednesday through March 11 at Frenship's Tiger Pit.

Jennifer Silva and Matilda Soderlund scored 12 points apiece for the Lady Texans, and Silva grabbed 13 rebounds. Celia Sumbane added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Desiree Smith had 16 points and nine rebounds for Midland (11-17, 6-8).

Midland men 72

South Plains 66

MIDLAND — Trent Johnson and Doug Young scored 18 points apiece and Johnson gathered 12 rebounds, leading Midland College past South Plains College in a WJCAC regular-season finale.

Midland (24-6, 10-6) and South Plains (22-8, 10-6) finished tied for third in the conference. Both will play in the NJCAA Region V tournament scheduled for next Wednesday through Saturday at Frenship's Tiger Pit.

Jaden Harris scored 23 points for South Plains, which lost its last two games and three of its past four. Malek Abdelgowad added 15 points for the Texans.

Christian Villegas scored 13 points for Midland, including a 3-point goal that gave the Chaparrals a 50-32 lead, their largest of the game. South Plains closed within 67-66 on a 3 by Harris with 2:32, but the only scoring the rest of the way were a basket and a 3, both by Johnson.