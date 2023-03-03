High School Huddle: Basketball sectionals preview, hockey wrap-up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s our biggest show of the year as we take you through each and every basketball sectional championship that will take place this weekend around Section V.
First, Carl saw a pair of late-game thrillers in the hockey championship matchups. He recaps Pittsford and Schroeder’s titles and we look ahead to their regional matchups (0:00-7:10).
Then, we preview the girls matchups. How can Schroeder and Penfield top their epic semifinal performances? Who will capture the vacant Class A crown? Which powerhouse will win the rubber match in B1? We try and answer all those questions and more (7:10-24:20).
We switch over to the boys side, where just about every matchup down the line should be a good one. Basketball is back at the Big House and the games look like they will live up to the hype (24:20-42:30).
