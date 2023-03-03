Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

By Van Tate,

6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a year of highest highs and lowest lows for New Mexico State Athletics Director Mario Moccia. Moccia watched his program’s football team win more games than it has the last three years in one season under first-year Head Coach Jerry Kill.

Kill also led the team to a Quick Lane Bowl victory, winning 7 games. Basketball was another story.

First-year Head Coach Greg Heiar didn’t even make a full season after he was suspended when the program was rocked by multiple scandals.

Moccia is in The Sports Office this week, talking about it all and what will be NMSU’s first season in Conference USA.

