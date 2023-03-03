Turnovers, Rebounds doom Arizona State in loss to No. 4 UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — If you're going to make a case for an NCAA postseason berth, what better way than against a nationally ranked foe. The Arizona State Sun Devils did that with an upset of No. 7 Arizona on Saturday and looked to do so for the second time in as many games, this time at No. 4 UCLA.

While they were able to upend the rival Wildcats last time out, they couldn't pull off a second stunner and were dealt a 79-61 setback Thursday night in Pac-12 play at Pauley Pavilion.

The Sun Devils (20-10, 11-8) have been in desperation mode the last couple of weeks. Most projections have ASU out of the NCAA field, although the last win got the Sun Devils back closer. It was up to them to further their cause in Los Angeles, with the Bruins first up.

Winning two of the last three was what most think ASU needed to get back on the right side of the bubble and winning the first meant made that seem more doable. Now ASU will have to hope they can turn back USC on Saturday.

“How many teams in the country do you think could go on the road at Arizona Saturday and win and then go on the road at UCLA and win the next game," ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. "Not many. We felt like this was a free swing really to come in here against a team that was undefeated at home and one of the best teams in the country. We played well for a half but it wasn’t enough against a team like this.”

It was indeed too tall an order.

The Bruins (26-4, 17-2) came in already having secured their first conference title in a decade. They boasted a 23-game home winning streak that dates back to last season and they rank third nationally in defensive efficiency with the latter being a trademark of the Bruins since Mick Cronin took over four years ago.

Both teams had their share of turnovers. UCLA finished with 19 while ASU, which also relies on that facet of the game, tallied 16. But UCLA managed 29 points off the ASU turnovers while ASU got only nine off the UCLA miscues.

Rebounding was another category in which UCLA finished with a decisive advantage. The Bruins nabbed 47 to ASU's 23, including 20 offensive rebounds for the home team.

ASU also managed just nine assists and fell into an old pattern that has plagued it in the past, with poor shot selection and not enough ball movement.

The teams actually each shot 42% from the field with ASU 21-for-50 and UCLA 26-for-62.

It wasn't until the second half that the game got away. ASU actually jumped out to a 12-2 lead only to have UCLA rally back, with a 3-pointer by Tyger Campbell giving the host team a 36-32 advantage.

UCLA started the second half with a 14-7 run, going up 50-37 on a put back by Jaylen Clark, who had all 15 of his points in the second half.

Des Cambridge made two free throws to cut the deficit to nine but UCLA tallied the next seven and ASU was not in striking distance again.

Now ASU moves across town to face a USC team which is also in desperation mode, as a last team in the field in many NCAA projections. USC (21-9, 13-6) was an 87-81 loser to Arizona Thursday night.

"We have to circle the wagons. We have this three-game stretch to see what we could get done. They’re all high level games. There’s not team in the country that will have a harder finish than we have in our last three games so we just got to get back to the drawing board and get ready to go all in on Saturday," Hurley said.

ASU played without the services of true freshman Austin Nunez, who has been used as the first guard off the bench and is one of the team's best shooters and on-ball defenders. Nunez sustained a concussion in the second half of the game against Utah and did not play Saturday at Arizona. He did make the trip with the team so there is some hope he can play on Saturday at USC.

