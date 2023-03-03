Everett Henes: Our self-centered age

We live in an age that focuses on the self. This is true whether we think about self-esteem, identity politics, or even something as silly as selfies or avatars (digital images of the self). Simultaneously, we live in an age where true joy seems to be at a low. It is not unusual to find someone angrily promoting their own well-being or happiness. The irony is usually lost on them as they rail against anyone who doesn’t accept them for who they are in the name of happiness. A call for selflessness, then, is a dangerous one in our age. Self-denial is not the order of the day, but it’s precisely the way to true joy.

Jesus teaches us this in Luke 17. The opening verses of the chapter focus our attention on the importance of faith (1-4), the importance of humility (5-6), and the importance of forgiveness (7-10). In each of these, Jesus makes clear that we are not the center of the universe. In fact, his words in verse 10 would be downright offensive in our day, “So you also, when you have done all that you were commanded, say, 'We are unworthy servants; we have only done what was our duty.’”

This passage is what one commentator called a “splash of cold water to Jesus’ disciples.” We must recognize that all throughout our discipleship we are unworthy servants. The amazing thing is; this doesn’t demean who you are as a child of God. In fact, it heightens it, for you and I are unworthy servants and yet our Master has prepared a place for us in glory. We are unworthy and yet he has promised to never leave us nor forsake us. Though we constantly struggle with sin he has lavished upon us the riches of his grace.

Luke goes on to highlight this selfless approach to living by sharing about ten lepers who were healed by Jesus. They ask to be healed, and Jesus grants their request though it happened on their way to the temple. When they saw they were healed, only one returned to give thanks. What of the other nine? They had some sort of faith; they obeyed Jesus’ words. They, too, would have been thankful when they were welcomed back into society. In fact, if they had followed the Old Testament law completely, then they would have offered up sacrifices for thanksgiving to God.

Luke doesn’t comment on that; things are changing. Jesus brings the Kingdom, and he is the one who cleanses lepers and declares the forgiveness of sins. The point of the passage is that those who have been forgiven of their sins are to offer thankful worship to the one who has cleansed them. This is what Paul reminds the Ephesians of when he says, “Remember that you were at that time separated from Christ, alienated from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world. But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ.” This kind of true thankfulness takes our eyes off ourselves and focuses properly on God’s mercy to us.

The final portion of Luke 17 has Jesus teaching on his second coming. This might seem out of context with the rest, except it serves to remind us of our ultimate focus in life. During his teaching, he says, “Remember Lot’s wife.” (Luke 17:32) This draws our attention back to Genesis 19 and the story of God’s judgment on Sodom and Gomorrah. During their departure, we read that Lot’s wife looked back or, as the Hebrew says, she “set her desire from behind her.” At some point she had stopped following Lot and turned back. She was caught up in the destruction of the cities because she had returned to go back to them. She was focused on her desires, rather than on God’s promises.

The answer to our self-centered age, then, is to change our focus. We are called to be faithful in this life, to live in anticipation of the second coming, to live in obedience to the word of our King, to live in endurance as we will suffer many things and to live in the ordinary, trusting that God will bring this whole story of fallen human history to a close according to his eternal decree. This other-worldly focus is the cure to lack of joy and focus on self.

— Pastor Everett Henes, the pastor of the Hillsdale Orthodox Presbyterian Church, can be reached atpastorhenes@gmail.com.