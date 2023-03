BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — In a game that came down to the wire, the Covenant Christian boys basketball team held on late to get the 50-46 win over Oakwood Academy to earn its second straight Class 1A state championship.

Jalen Chandler was named tournament MVP and finished with 16 points.

This is the second-ever state title for Covenant Christian.

