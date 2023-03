Barrington crash leaves two people dead 00:14

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were killed in a crash in Barrington Thursday.

In the early afternoon, a Toyota sedan crashed head-on into a tree at Hough and Sturtz streets.

The victims were identified as 85-year-old Richard A. Wetterholm and 78-year-old Mary A. Gulbranson, both of Barrington.

Further details were not available.