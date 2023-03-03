Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
MyArkLaMiss

Loyola to host opening rounds of NAIA National Championship tournament

By Aaron S. Lee,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVsyo_0l66vDJe00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the field for its National Championship tournament which included the fourth-seeded Loyola women’s team and third-seeded men’s team.

Loyola’s University Sports Complex will also play host to the first and second rounds of both men’s and women’s tournaments which begins Tuesday, March 7, and runs through the following day.

Joining the Wolf Pack at “The Den” in Uptown New Orleans are No. 5-seed Cumberlands (Ky.), No. 12-seed Midway (Ky.) and No. 13-seed John Brown (Ark.) in the women’s bracket and No. 6-seed Tougaloo (Miss.), No. 11-seed Texas A&M-Texarkana and No. 14-seed SAGU (Texas) on the men’s side.

The ninth-ranked women (27-2) came up one win short in their quest for a third straight Southern States Athletic Conference title.

“I think they are ready to go,” said Kennedy. “They have something to prove. It was difficult. They didn’t want it to end there.”

On the flip side, the 19th-ranked men’s team captured its second straight league championship en route to what they hope will be back-to-back national NAIA titles.

The Wolf Pack men won the NAIA national championship last year under then-head coach Stacy Hollowell, who joined the Ole Miss men’s basketball staff shortly after the season.

Donald Reyes inherited a Loyola men’s team that lost the likes of Zach Wrightsil and Myles Burns to the transfer portal.

The opportunity to host the tournament in “The Den” where the men have only lost three games in three years is something the Wolf Pack is excited about.

“I get goosebumps when I think about hosting,” admitted Coach Reyes. “Our first against Clinton college, in those first two weeks, the Den was rocking. It was unbelievable and those were regular games. I really can’t explain what the Den will be like on Tuesday and Tuesday evening.”

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 7

Game 1 (Men) | 1 p.m. | No.6 Tougaloo (Miss.) vs. No.11 Texas A&M-Texarkana

Game 2 (Women) | 3 p.m. | No.5 Cumberlands vs. No.12 Midway

Game 3 (Men) | 5:30 p.m. | No.3 Loyola vs. No.14 SAGU (Texas)

Game 4 (Women) | 7:30 p.m. | No.4 Loyola vs. No.13 John Brown (Ark.)

Wednesday, March 8

Game 5: Second Round (Men) | 5:30 p.m. | Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 6: Second Round (Women) | 7:30 p.m. | Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

All times local (CST)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
As our coast vanishes, this Louisiana cook-off is helping in a delicious way
Violet, LA8 hours ago
Jill Biden to visit Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Teenage boy found shot multiple times outside New Orleans home Tuesday morning
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Louisiana pastor arrested after years of abuse, additional charges pending
Chalmette, LA1 day ago
Plans to redevelop abandoned New Orleans Six Flags site moving forward
New Orleans, LA8 hours ago
New Orleans rideshare driver nearly carjacked when passenger demands vehicle at gunpoint after arriving at destination
New Orleans, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy