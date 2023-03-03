Open in App
Martin, TN
See more from this location?
Sporting News

Sucker punch results in three ejections at OVC Tournament game between SIU Edwardsville, UT Martin

By Dan Treacy,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMACc_0l66tpLU00

The women's SEC Tournament was marred by a major brawl Wednesday . On Thursday night, the men's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament had its own bad blood.

SIU Edwardsville's DeeJuan Pruitt sucker-punched UT Martin's Rifen Miguel during the first half of a second-round game, leading to three ejections.

Miguel might not have been an innocent party, as he was leaning all over Pruitt while walking up court and seemed to be trying to intimidate him before the punch. Miguel walked into Pruitt and was face-to-face near mid-court with both arms up. After a few seconds, Pruitt snapped and delivered a blow to Miguel's face. (Warning: Graphic content.)

Pruitt quickly walked away, but that didn't stop a scrum from forming. UT Martin's Jalen Myers unsuccessfully threw a punch and was ejected along with Pruitt and Miguel.

Miguel looked disoriented after the punch, which looked like something out of a hockey game rather than a college basketball game.

Despite Pruitt throwing the initial punch, SIU Edwardsville was awarded two free throws and the ball after an on-court delay.

Pruitt averaged 11.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for SIU Edwardsville entering Thursday, while Miguel and Myers averaged a combined 10.4 points per game for UT Martin.

The OVC will have to decide whether suspensions are in order ahead of the winning team's conference tournament semifinal against Tennessee Tech on Friday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tornado surveyed as EF-2, south of Paducah Friday morning (3/4/23)
Paducah, KY5 days ago
Murray teenager injured in single-vehicle collision after falling asleep behind the wheel
Murray, KY5 days ago
Nelly launches inaugural music festival, but not in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
Three injured in Friday night crash
Alton, IL5 days ago
JPD responds to incident on North Highland Ave.
Jackson, TN4 days ago
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Missouri
Cottleville, MO6 days ago
Execution-style St. Louis killing has residents comparing it to the wild west
Saint Louis, MO8 days ago
Autopsy reveals missing Illinois man’s cause of death; coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body
Troy, IL7 days ago
Man shot in parking lot of QuikTrip in Florissant
Florissant, MO4 days ago
Sheriff's Office Says Woman Exceeded Speeds Of 100 MPH In Chase, Now Faces Multiple Charges
Hannibal, MO7 days ago
Hit-and-Run in St. Louis Kills 3 Teens and a 'Very Sweet' 20-Year-Old Father, Suspect Still at Large
Saint Louis, MO9 days ago
Man robbed of phone at gunpoint in St. Louis, 11 suspects accused
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
Man charged after police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in Jennings
Jennings, MO5 days ago
St. Louis police investigate more than a dozen car break-ins at The Armory, City Foundry
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
News 4 Investigates: Accused murderer out on bond in St. Louis City
Saint Louis, MO8 days ago
Mom of former Sweetie Pie's star asks judge for mercy before his murder-for-hire sentencing
Saint Louis, MO8 days ago
St. Peters man accused of repeatedly selling the same SUV for $300K
Saint Peters, MO6 days ago
One killed, one injured in Greenfield house fire
Greenfield, TN3 days ago
Drug Trafficking Arrests
Mayfield, KY4 days ago
The Man Captured On Camera Killing Another Man Appeared In Court With No Bond
Saint Louis, MO7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy