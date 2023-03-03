FSU Four-Star Quarterback Commit earns Invitation to All-American Bowl

The accolades are continuing to roll in for the future Seminole ahead of his final season at the high school level.

Florida State's 2024 recruiting class is among the very best in the entire country as the team prepares to open up spring practice on Monday. The Seminoles hold a top-5 class nationally and a lot of that talent has been built on longstanding commitments, led by five-star running back Kameron Davis.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, Josh Storms provide promising update on FSU WR Winston Wright

With that being said, there might not be a better example of FSU's ability to evaluate and uncover talent than four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek. It's been nearly two years since Kromenhoek impressed the coaching staff at a summer camp and earned the first offer of his recruitment.

Since then, he's blossomed into a national recruit after taking over as the starting quarterback for Benedictine High School and winning a state championship as a junior.

The accolades are continuing to roll in for the future Seminole ahead of his final season at the high school level.

On Thursday evening, Kromenhoek announced that he'd earned an invitation to the Adidas All American Bowl which features top prospects annually. The all-star game is held in San Antonio, Texas inside the Alamodome.

In recent years, Seminoles such as Jaylen Early, Julian Armella, Blake Nichelson, and Samuel Singleton have participated in the event.

The Georgia native is expected to return to Florida State's campus on March 11 for a Junior Day that is quickly shaping up as the most anticipated recruiting event of the spring.

As a junior, Kromenhoek completed 171/263 passes (65%) for 2,576 yards with 24 touchdowns to three interceptions. He also rushed 139 times for 453 yards and seven more scores. He threw for a career-high 283 yards and two passing touchdowns in a victory against Bolles High School on September 23.

Kromenhoek is staying busy this offseason. Not only is he competing on the 7-on-7 circuit with Team Dimes alongside fellow FSU commitments, Kam Davis and Camdon Frier, but he's also displaying his athleticism on the hardwood. He's pushing to earn another championship ring as Benedictine will face off with Fayette County in the state semi-finals on Saturday night. Kromenhoek is averaging 4.5 points and five rebounds per game for the Cadets, according to MaxPreps.

Last week, Kromenhoek picked up an Elite 11 Regional Invitation. He's in the process of deciding which event to attend to punch his ticket to the finals.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 94 overall prospect, the No. 8 QB, and the No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford makes a strong case for the Seminoles to leave the ACC

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook