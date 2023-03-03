Open in App
Hawaii State
Leader Telegram

Today in Entertainment History: "Minnie the Moocher" created

By By The Associated Press,

6 days ago

On March 3, 1931, Cab Calloway recorded “Minnie the Moocher.” It was the first jazz album to sell a million copies.

In 1966, Buffalo Springfield was formed, featuring Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin and Bruce Palmer.

In 1967, Eric Burdon and The Animals refused to do a show in Ottawa, Ontario, unless they were paid in advance. The audience went on a rampage, causing $5,000 in damage.

Also in 1967, the Jeff Beck Group made its stage debut in London.

In 1973, “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” by Roberta Flack was named song and record of the year at the Grammys. “The Concert for Bangladesh” won the best album award. America was named best new artist.

In 1991, ballroom dancing king Arthur Murray died in Hawaii at the age of 95.

In 1995, R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry underwent brain surgery for a ruptured aneurysm in Switzerland.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 82. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max”) is 78. Actor Hattie Winston (“Becker”) is 78. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 76. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 73. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 70. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 69. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 69. Actor Miranda Richardson is 65. Actor Mary Page Keller (“Ryan’s Hope,” “Another World”) is 62. Actor Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ″Gossip Girl”) is 59. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 59. Rapper-actor Tone Loc (lohk) is 57. Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 53. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 52. Actor David Faustino (“Married...With Children”) is 49. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 46. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 46. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 42. Actor Jessica Biel is 41. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 39. Musician Brett Hite of Frenship is 37. Singer Camila Cabello (kah-MEE’-lah kah-BAY’oh) (Fifth Harmony) is 26. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 20. Actor Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 20.

