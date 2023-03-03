Open in App
New York Post

Rutgers loses at buzzer to bottom-dwelling Minnesota after late collapse

By Associated Press,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRKVA_0l66t9nZ00

MINNEAPOLIS — Jamison Battle hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and finished with 20 points as Minnesota beat Rutgers 75-74 on Thursday night to snap a 12-game losing streak.

Battle’s game-winning shot capped a 15-4 run in the final 1:15 for Minnesota’s only lead of the game.

Battle made three 3s and Dawson Garcia scored four points during the stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkKBY_0l66t9nZ00
Jamison Battle celebrates with his Minnesota teammates after his buzzer-beater
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1Kwl_0l66t9nZ00
A referee checks a replay to see if Jamison Battle’s 3-pointer came before the buzzer.
AP

Battle was 7 of 15 from the floor and 6-of-13 shooting from long range.

Garcia added 19 points and Pharrel Payne had 15 for Minnesota (8-20, 2-16 Big Ten), which shot 54 percent (15 of 28) in the second half and made 11 of 24 3-pointers overall.

Clifford Omoruyi scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Rutgers (18-12, 10-9).

Cam Spencer added 21 points.

Rutgers led 70-60 before Garcia scored the next four points and Battle hit consecutives 3s to pull the Golden Gophers to 73-70 with 22 seconds left, and Jaden Henley’s putback cut the deficit to 73-72.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noflo_0l66t9nZ00
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell reacts during Rutgers’ loss to Minnesota on March 2.
AP

Caleb McConnell made the second of two free throws for Rutgers with 5.8 seconds left before Battle stole the win for the Gophers.

Minnesota faces Wisconsin at home on Sunday while Rutgers plays host to Northwestern to wrap up their regular seasons.

