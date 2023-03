NECN

Victim's Family, Killer's Daughter Oppose Parole 40 Years After 11-Year-Old's Murder in Boston By Kirsten Glavin, 6 days ago

By Kirsten Glavin, 6 days ago

A man convicted of killing an 11-year-old girl 40 years ago in Boston over a pair of sneakers had a parole hearing Thursday in Natick, ...