Close but no cigar, Badgers fall to Boilermakers 63-61 on Thursday

Wisconsin took on fifth-ranked Purdue at home Thursday night, losing a nail biter 63-61 versus their Big Ten foe. The loss certainly complicates things for the Badgers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

Coming into Thursday, Wisconsin was firmly on the tournament bubble and a win would have done wonders for their playoff chances. They did not get the victory and now their path into March Madness has gotten even more murky.

Star big man Zach Edey showed out in Purdue’s road win, compiling 17 points while using his 7-foot-4 frame to corale 19 rebounds. Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer (13 points) was the only other Boilermaker to produce in double-digits.

For the Badgers, they were able to get a more well-rounded effort offensively with Max Klesmit leading the game with 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT). Chucky Hepburn (13 points) also reached double-digits while Connor Essegian and Isaac Lindsey (all in first half) each added eight points.

The game came down to the wire with Ethan Morton going 1-for-2 at the charity stripe with 3.4 seconds on the clock, giving Purdue a 63-61 lead. Strapped with the challenge of not having a timeout left, Wisconsin was forced to inbound it and pray for a miracle, which they did not receive.

Max Klesmit launched up a deep three at the buzzer, leaving his shot well short of the rim and the Badgers short of a victory.

Moving forward, Greg Gard and his team will now head to Minneapolis to take on the Gophers on Sunday in what is truly a must-win game for Wisconsin.

Sitting at 16-13 overall and 8-11 in conference matchups, the Badgers are ranked 11th in the Big Ten and would currently take on Minnesota in the first round of the conference tournament next Thursday (March 8).

On the other side, Purdue captured their first Big Ten regular season title since 2019, coincidentally the last time Wisconsin missed the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers will close out their regular season Sunday at home against Illinois (20-10).