Open in App
Hamburg, NY
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Nichols knocks O’Hara off throne in Msgr. Martin girls basketball

By Jonah Bronstein,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkXbI_0l66gB1300

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Nichols girls basketball team ended a dynasty that reigned over half of their lives.

Affirming its regular season sweep with a 46-43 playoff victory, Nichols usurped Cardinal O’Hara, winners of the past nine Monsignor Martin A division championships, to claim the league title Thursday night at Hilbert College

“It was just a phenomenal team win,” Vikings coach Kayleigh Rizzo said. “The senior leadership took over.”

“It just feels amazing,” said Nichols senior guard Quinn Benchley, who took game MVP honors, described the championship conquest as “It’s honestly surreal.”

Benchley scored 19 points and teamed with senior guard Cianna Tobia to close out the win while star center Brianna Barr-Buday battled leg cramping over the final five minutes.

“The senior leadership really took over,” said Rizzo, a former Niagara University player.

O’Hara coach Nick O’Neil praised Nichols as worthy champions after winning each of the three matchups this season.

“I have to be honest, they were the better team the three times we played them,” O’Neil said. “They deserved to go the AA playoffs.”

As Msgr. Martin champions for the first time since 2009, Nichols moves on to the Catholic state semifinals next Saturday.

The championship game between an O’Hara team ranked No. 16 in the state in Class AA and a Nichols team ranked No. 5 in Class A, drew a crowd of several hundred to Hilbert’s Hafner Center. It featured a post matchup between Barr-Buday, a 6-foot-2 junior who has verbally committed to University at Buffalo, and O’Hara’s Kara Hayes, a 6-foot sophomore who received a scholarship offer from UB this week.

Hayes led the Hawks with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

“It was a hard-fought game,” O’Neil said. “I have to give Nichols all the credit. They slowed us down offensively. They took away our jump shots. We turned the ball over and we played right into their hands.”

While O’Hara’s run of league championships ended, the Hawks can still contend for a state championship. They will play St. Mary’s on Saturday for a spot in the Catholic state A tournament.

“I’m hurt for the kids,” O’Neil said. “They feel like they let the tradition down. I talked to them about how everything comes to an end at a certain time. And we still have a shot to play on.”

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hamburg, NY newsLocal Hamburg, NY
Clara Strack lifts Hamburg girls over Will. South hurdle on way to basketball regionals
Hamburg, NY22 hours ago
Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan breaks Section VI basketball season scoring record
Williamsville, NY4 days ago
Hamburg girls get another shot at Will. South in Class A crossover
Hamburg, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Depew extends dream season, reaching girls basketball state playoffs for the first time
Depew, NY23 hours ago
Amherst digs deep on road back to boys basketball state playoffs
Amherst, NY1 day ago
Fredonia going to state playoffs in boys basketball for 1st time in 29 seasons
Fredonia, NY1 day ago
Lancaster Legends reign as AA champions in girls basketball
Lancaster, NY3 days ago
Depew, Southwestern girls avenge final defeats, to meet for Class B hoops title
Depew, NY3 days ago
Randolph wins Class C girls hoops title
Randolph, NY4 days ago
N-Trip making return trips to basketball nationals
Sanborn, NY3 days ago
Sectional basketball champs Amherst, McKinley to meet for Class A crown
Amherst, NY4 days ago
“It’s kind of special to be a role model”: Buffalo Beauts discuss growth of women’s hockey
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Panama girls win Class D basketball title
Panama, NY4 days ago
NHL names local fifth-grade instructor “Most Valuable Teacher”
Hamburg, NY14 hours ago
Daemen women returning to D-II NCAA basketball tournament
Amherst, NY4 days ago
Timon advances to state title game
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Randolph reclaims Class C crown in boys basketball
Randolph, NY5 days ago
Canisius, Niagara both advance, to meet in Atlantic Hockey semis
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Final second free throw lifts Niagara Falls to Class AA boys basketball title
Niagara Falls, NY5 days ago
Panama wins Class D title in boys hoops
Panama, NY5 days ago
Buffalo Schools allege “discriminatory treatment” from Section VI, NYSPHSAA
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Sabres hang Eric Comrie out to dry, first goalie in team history to give up 10 goals at home
Buffalo, NY45 minutes ago
Lew-Port cruises, Fredonia hangs on to claim Class B boys basketball sectional titles
Fredonia, NY5 days ago
Canisius getting hot at the right time heading to conference tournament
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Sabres drop second game in two nights with loss to Islanders
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Tage Thompson exceeds Jack Eichel’s career-high point total
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Sounds of honor and distinction: Buffalo Firefighter Pipe Band gives Arno a final salute
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Sabres open pivotal back-to-back with loss to Connor McDavid’s Oilers
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Sabres hold off Lightning, match last season’s victory total with 21 games left
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Buffalo Bishop OKs eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day
Buffalo, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy