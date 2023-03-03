Jeannette property owners protest plans to demolish dilapidated structures

Jeannette officials want two property owners to see it as a favor, or gift — their blighted houses will be demolished at no cost to them, leaving behind a clean slate and possibly lower taxes.

But the property owners don’t seem to be interested.

“Do you feel that the city is doing you a favor by demolishing that property and it will cost you zero?” Mayor Curtis Antoniak asked the owner of 313 S. Fifth St. during an appeal hearing Wednesday.

“No, I don’t think you’re doing me a favor,” replied Charles Schade, who admitted his half of the duplex is a threat to community safety and cannot be occupied in its current state.

Council, acting as a board of appeals, listened to testimony during three hearings this week from a trio of property owners who are contesting January decisions that their vacant homes were deemed public nuisances and slated for demolition through Westmoreland County’s American Rescue Plan funding. Seven communities are identifying such properties to be cleared out through $10.4 million.

Jeannette officials tried Wednesday to convince Schade and Sherran N. Herring that the demolition would remove significant liabilities from their properties. They would continue to own the property if the buildings are demolished. A structural engineer deemed that it is not economically feasible to repair Schade’s half of the South Fifth Street duplex or Herring’s 420 Division St. property. Both have structural issues and can attract squatters, children and arsonists.

“It’s a huge liability for Ms. Herring and, with this opportunity, hopefully we can alleviate that liability,” Fire Chief Bill Frye said.

Herring’s property is in danger of collapsing and has no electricity, heat or plumbing, he said. Code violations date back to at least 1999.

During the hearing, Herring claimed she has been harassed by past councils for decades regarding the property where she at one time lived with her family. It was used as a soup kitchen and location to pass out items from a food bank and Herring hoped to expand public use of the property to further help those in need.

She was awarded $24,000 in 2011 in a lawsuit she filed after the home was accidentally damaged while a neighboring house was razed.

Herring stormed out of the hearing after making a statement, refusing to answer questions from council.

“I’m done,” she said.

Solicitor Tim Witt said the city attempted in 2018 to enter a property rehabilitation agreement with Herring but “she refused to respond.”

On South Fifth Street, each half of the duplex has a different owner. The 315 side of the building is collapsing and could potentially pull down Schade’s half, which has been undergoing renovations that have not been permitted or inspected. Code violations have been ongoing for years and there are termite and ant colonies in the walls, Frye said.

Schade told council he is looking into purchasing the 315 side so he can fix up the entire duplex.

“I’ve been here for 40 years doing this. I should get some consideration,” he said. “I want to fix this thing so it’s an asset to the community, not a liability.”

He owns numerous rental units in the city and is serving two years in a probationary program on reckless endangerment charges in his 2020 arrest for accusations of relighting a faulty furnace in another duplex he owns on South Fifth Street.

Councilman Chad Krawtz told Schade his expectations are unreasonable.

“I think you need to think about the favor the city is doing for you to tear it down,” he said. “We’re helping you. This is a gift.”

Council will vote on both of those appeals, and a third one involving the property at 12 S. 12th St., at its meeting on Thursday.