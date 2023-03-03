Open in App
Westmoreland County, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Former chief deputy sheriff launches 2nd bid for Westmoreland commissioner

By Rich Cholodofsky,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hkx5_0l66fh1y00
Courtesy of Patricia Fritz

A former chief deputy sheriff announced she will run a second time for Westmoreland County commissioner in this spring’s primary election.

Patricia Fritz, 68, a Republican from Mt. Pleasant, finished sixth in a seven-candidate GOP field in the 2019 primary.

“I know I can make a difference,” Fritz said. “I am a worker bee, and I’ve been working my whole career in federal, state and county government.”

She said she will advocate implementation of a competitive bidding process to award county contracts and also supports a 5% cut in county property taxes for senior citizens.

Fritz served for more than eight years as a deputy in the Westmoreland County sheriff’s department, including four years as its second-ranking officer. She was fired in 2018 after she was convicted of a summary harassment offense following allegations that she had a physical altercation with a union president who represented deputy sheriffs. Her conviction was overturned on appeal in 2019.

Also in 2019, Fritz filed a federal lawsuit against the county, claiming she was discriminated against because of her age and gender. A federal judge dismissed Fritz’s lawsuit last October. She has appealed that decision.

Prior to her serving with the sheriff’s department, Fritz worked for 23 years as a county supervisor for PennDOT. She previously served as an administrative officer, a property specialist at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Coraopolis.

Current first-term Republican Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew were endorsed for their reelection bids last month by the county’s Republican committee.

John Ventre of Hempfield, a former retired executive, and Paul Kosko, a retired Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County computer specialist, also have declared their intent to run for a spot on the Republican ballot.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Westmoreland County, PA newsLocal Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County warns of potential scam involving blighted properties
Monessen, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland County man found guilty of soliciting minor
Derry, PA2 days ago
Mt. Pleasant man pleads guilty to assaults against police, jail staff
Mount Pleasant, PA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Erin McClelland drops out of Allegheny County executive race; Burgess not running for Pittsburgh council
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Edgeworth adds 2 full-time officers to its police force
Edgeworth, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh man wanted on 5 warrants nabbed by sheriff's office
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Vandergrift residents implore officials to unlock borough playgrounds
Vandergrift, PA16 hours ago
Pittsburgh's police officers ratify contract with raises, new disciplinary structure
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Missing Robinson Township woman found dead
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
2 men shot, killed inside Pa. bar: reports
Uniontown, PA1 day ago
2 men killed in shooting at Uniontown tavern
Uniontown, PA1 day ago
1 charged for attempted homicide in Blair County
Claysburg, PA1 day ago
Indiana County man hurt while trying to pick up aluminum on Toll Route 66 in Hempfield
Hempfield Township, PA1 day ago
President of Beaver Falls mineral company admits to income tax fraud
Beaver Falls, PA1 day ago
Ambridge school board approves 'discipline agreement' for middle school girl accused of assaulting teacher
Ambridge, PA23 hours ago
Rags identified as cause of Plum house fire, owner plans to rebuild
Plum, PA1 day ago
Construction on next phase of Mon/Fayette Expressway set to begin next week in Jefferson Hills
Jefferson Hills, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh police: SWAT units nabs alleged shooter in Hill District after gunfight
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy