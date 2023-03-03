Open in App
Tehachapi, CA
KGET

TUSD announces a two-hour delay Friday

By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the recent storm system in Kern County, local schools are announcing delays and closures for Friday, March 3.

The Tehachapi Unified School District announced a two-hour delay on its website for Friday to address icy areas on campus after low overnight temperatures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

