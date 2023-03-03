TUSD announces a two-hour delay Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the recent storm system in Kern County, local schools are announcing delays and closures for Friday, March 3.
The Tehachapi Unified School District announced a two-hour delay on its website for Friday to address icy areas on campus after low overnight temperatures.
For a full list of delays or closures, click here .
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0