Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Oakwood Academy’s Jonathan Walden

By Claudia Chakamian,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiiYx_0l66TJgI00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Led by senior guard Jonathan Walden, the Oakwood Academy boys basketball team overcame a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to win the Northeast regional title for the first time in program history. For that, Walden earns Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week!

“In the huddle we were like, the game’s not over, until the last buzzer we’ve got to try our hardest. Getting that feeling of relief that we finally made it, it was tears of joy,” Walden said.

Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Westminster Christian’s Marcus Wright

“He was just completely all over the floor, he demonstrated what tenacity is all about, and playing until the final end,” Oakwood Academy boys basketball head coach Melvin Allen added.

But getting to the Final Four hasn’t been easy for Walden as he’s battled health issues over the past year.

“In May, I had gotten my appendix taken out, I also had to go the hospital because my face had swollen up a couple of times. And then after our area championship, I had passed out after the game due to dehydration. Emotionally, it’s been a roller coaster,” Walden said.

And last year, Oakwood had to end its season early after forfeiting due to a religious observance during its scheduled regional semifinal game. But all of these challenges have just kept Walden even more focused.

Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the Week: Huntsville’s Caleb Harrison

“Last year it was a struggle but we knew that we had the opportunity last year and it motivated us even more to get to this point this year so I definitely knew that we were going to get here. I wasn’t taking it for granted, we weren’t taking it for granted, we knew we had to put in a lot of work,” Walden said.

“He’s worked through a lot of those challenges and for him to work as hard as he did and wanted that game and to be rewarded as the most valuable player of the regional, that was really special for him and special for me,” Allen added.

As Walden’s high school career comes to a close in the Class 1A state championship game, he will leave an even bigger impact within the Oakwood Academy community.

“You can overcome whatever obstacles you have. This kid demonstrated what hard work and commitment is all about,” Allen said.

We are always looking for standout student-athletes in the Tennessee Valley to feature! If you have a high-school-aged athlete that you would like to nominate for Hiley Mazda Key Athlete of the week, you can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or sports@whnt.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Huntsville, AL newsLocal Huntsville, AL
Calhoun women’s basketball wins first ACCC tournament matchup
Huntsville, AL23 hours ago
UAH men’s basketball gearing up for fifth straight NCAA tournament appearance
Huntsville, AL23 hours ago
Theatre Huntsville presents award-winning play “Stick Fly”
Huntsville, AL12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Madison Academy’s Cody Baerlocher signs with Sewanee basketball
Sewanee, TN23 hours ago
Decatur Heritage’s Bo Solley signs letter of intent for Harding University baseball
Decatur, AL3 days ago
Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair returns to Toyota Field
Madison, AL10 hours ago
Alabama A&M offering counseling after two student deaths
Huntsville, AL3 hours ago
NeXolve donating materials to Alabama’s Space Program for project
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Clift Farm in Madison is booming with new restaurants and homes on the way
Madison, AL23 hours ago
HPD identifies two dead after Jordan Lane crash
Huntsville, AL11 hours ago
Authorities locate missing couple
Athens, AL2 hours ago
Rainsville Considering City School District
Rainsville, AL1 hour ago
‘Let’s Pretend Hospital’ teaches kids about ER, hopes to eliminate fears
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Bank Independent kicks off 9th Annual Food Share campaign!
Huntsville, AL7 hours ago
Alabama A&M student killed in shooting near campus
Huntsville, AL10 hours ago
Huntsville City School Board Member weighs in on Alabama Literacy Act
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Decatur elementary school placed lockdown during domestic incident
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Weather Authority visits Madison City Pre-K Class
Madison, AL1 day ago
Huntsville’s Green Team to host two community clean up and clean out events
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Bullet found on floor of Hampton Cove Elementary classroom
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
1 killed, multiple injured in Hazel Green house fire
Hazel Green, AL1 day ago
Hartselle PD looking for new recruits
Hartselle, AL14 minutes ago
Meet Pixel, News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
2 charged with fentanyl trafficking in Lawrence County
Moulton, AL14 minutes ago
U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosting huge job fair to fill nearly 350 jobs
Huntsville, AL17 hours ago
Gunshot victim found injured on Newson Road
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Barrels of Love collection day helps local food pantries and schools
Decatur City, IA2 days ago
Attempted ATM theft reported in Jones Valley
Huntsville, AL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy