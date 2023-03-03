Jonesborough school project ‘on schedule’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)–Jonesborough officials say construction on the new K-8 facility in Jonesborough is still on schedule for students’ first day in January 2024.

Bob Browning, who works for the City of Jonesborough as project manager for the joint effort, updated the Washington County Board of Education on construction and plans to secure additional funding at the board’s meeting March 2.

Browning told News Channel 11 that contractors are painting classrooms and preparing install flooring in the next few weeks.

For the building’s exterior, including four planned playgrounds and sports facilities, Browning is pursuing $2.4 million from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

“It’s a good bit of money, but we’re enthusiastic and hopeful that it’ll get funded,” Browning said.

When completed, the school will have capacity for 1,100 students and will double as a city park in after-school hours.

If the project stays on target, school officials will move into the building and prepare for students.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.