Charleston, WV
WOWK 13 News

2023 state wrestling tournament

By Cassidy Wood,

6 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 state wrestling tournament began Thursday night.

In Class AAA, Cabell Midland has seven athletes advancing.

Zoey Salmons, Seth Holt, Jackson Stewart, Levi Wiseman, Connor Wiseman, Nick Giompalo, and Matthew Edwards.

St. Albans has six rolling on to round two.

Matthew McAfee, Sam Giordano, Moses Eades, Will James, Elijah Edge, and Jerron Allen.

Huntington and Hurricane each have four advancing.

For the Highlanders: Nate Volk, Ben Barrett, Garrin Arthur, and Joe Riggs.

For the Redskins: Saige Walls, Lucas Talley, Kameron Philips, and Khalil Ramey.

Riverside also has four guys rolling on: Robert Hodge, Josh Sargent, David Pomeroy, and Blake Lyons.

Ethan Kay, Hunter Brown, and Cooper Durst advance for Ripley.

George Washington’s Owen Anderson and Ben McCommas also advance, and Conner McCann of Spring Valley.

In Class AA/A, Point Pleasant dominated. Nine guys roll on to the second round for the Big Blacks.

Roane County has four, Sissonville and Winfield each have three.

Herbert Hoover’s Orion Taylor and Andrew Rollyson advance.

Zane Minger and Noah Casto for Clay County, Brogan Chambers and Scott Worstell for Nitro, Man’s Jim Green, and Jake Bowling for Ravenswood will all compete tomorrow as well.

Full updated brackets for Class AAA can be found here .

Full updated brackets for Class AA/A can be found here .

Matches resume at 11:30 Friday morning.

