Baker HS softball dedicates bullpen, retires jersey of player who passed away in 2018

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Baker High School softball dedicated its bullpen and retired the No. 24 jersey of one of their former players who passed away in December 2018.

Meghan Harbuck passed away suddenly at the age of 30. She played for the Baker Honeybees from 2003 to 2007. She helped lead Baker to three state championship titles. Harbuck’s first came when she was an eighth grader (2003). Harbuck won her second in her sophomore year (2005) and third during her senior year (2007).

Harbuck compiled a remarkable 151-18 record with 1,589 career strikeouts and a 0.39 ERA. She was a four-time All-County selection and three-time All-state team selection (2005-07). She also won Alabama Pitcher of the Year and was the high school Gatorade Player of the Year in 2007.

Harbuck played college softball for the University of Southern Miss and the University of South Alabama .









After college, Harbuck started her coaching career at Saraland High School before moving to UMS-Wright where she was the 2014 Coach of the Year. Following UMS-Wright, she coached at Thomasville High School. At the time of her passing, she was coaching at Jackson High School.

Baker’s current softball coach, Meghan Trehern, was one of Harbuck’s teammates. During the dedication Tuesday, Trehern said it is her hope that “her players will utilize the bullpen and be the pitcher, teammate and leader” that Harbuck was and “embody the Honeybee spirit.”

Harbuck’s two children threw out the first pitch before the home opener against Jackson High School Tuesday. The video can be viewed below.

