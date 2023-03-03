Dunhill Renews Focus on Tailoring in Spring 2023 Campaign

NEW LOOK: Dunhill is moving in a new direction, returning to its tailoring roots with a spring 2023 campaign that focuses on timeless styles, rather than fashion.

Photographed by Brett Lloyd at a Georgian residence in London , the campaign features three models, all of whom are wearing suits. There’s not a sneaker, or slouchy bit of clothing, in sight.

Two of the three models wear ties, while the third wears a black turtleneck. One model wears a white bow tie and dinner jacket, with an elegant black raincoat draped around his shoulders.

The brand, owned by Richemont , is clearly serious about its elegant upgrade.

Dunhill ’s new chief executive officer Laurent Malecaze said the campaign “serves to highlight the precision, detail and care woven into our formal tailoring. Offering collections that transcend seasons and trends, we want to leverage our artisanal expertise to the fullest.”

The brand, he added, wants to create “an elevated, versatile wardrobe that serves these men and the active city lifestyles that they lead.”

Images from the new Dunhill spring/summer 2023 campaign, which focuses on tailoring.

William Oliver, chief brand officer, said the spring campaign is “the first to showcase the new strategic vision of the house,” adding that the images capture the brand’s “timeless elegance and uncompromising dedication to craft.”

As part of its new vision, Dunhill plans to appoint a new creative chief later this year following the departure of Mark Weston last October.

In the meantime, the brand has been relying on its in-house team to set the changes into motion.

For fall 2023, Dunhill’s in-house team shopped the brand’s archives and reworked classic styles. They yanked out the padding and complex construction to create a chic, multitasking wardrobe with a strong British accent.

The designers approached it all with a light touch and a love of layering. Fall looks included a featherweight trench made from technical silk; an unlined wool jacket that fit as easily and snugly as a cardigan, and a lineup of fluid car coats in herringbone wool, gabardine twill or calfskin.

Dunhill is one of Richemont chairman Johann Rupert’s most treasured fashion properties, and sits in the luxury group’s portfolio alongside businesses including Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey and Serapian.

