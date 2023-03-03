Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
Wagner, SF Christian advance to state tournament

By Grant Sweeter,

6 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams advanced to the class ‘A’ state tournament on Thursday and that includes Wagner and Sioux Falls Christian.

SoDak 16 Scoreboard – Thursday, March 2

Both the Red Raiders and Chargers muscled their way to a win. The two squads impressed as they cruised past Tea Area and Lennox.

You can watch the full game between Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox above:

