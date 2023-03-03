Wagner, SF Christian advance to state tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams advanced to the class ‘A’ state tournament on Thursday and that includes Wagner and Sioux Falls Christian.

Both the Red Raiders and Chargers muscled their way to a win. The two squads impressed as they cruised past Tea Area and Lennox.

You can watch the full game between Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox above:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.