Open in App
Knox County, TN
See more from this location?
WATE

Baseball coach shares excitement for Morgan Wallen performing at Knox County school

By Hope McAlee,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOyRG_0l66HP1E00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Social media has been “buzzing” with reports of Morgan Wallen performing a free show at Gibbs High School Thursday night.

WATE spoke with the high school’s baseball coach who Wallen played for when he went to Gibbs.

High School Baseball Coach Geff Davis said he has been coaching at the school for the last 27 years. During his time, he coached many athletes, including Wallen.

While the performance means quite a bit to those at the high school, Davis says the performance tells what a big heart Wallen has.

Weather AWARE Friday: high winds from strong storms expected

“He could have done this any other place in the country and he chose to come back to where he went to school at and played at. So you know, we’re grateful to host the event and excited to have him come back home and… couldn’t be happier about the situation as it is now,” Davis said. “It’s neat to have him come back… back home where he played at and went to school and that just shows you the kind of heart he has… for him to come back and do this for us and let us host it, we’re super appreciative.”

Wallen has been in the news already for a free concert happening in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena Friday night for the surprise release of his new album.

Davis said the new album is titled “One Thing at a Time.” Thursday night, he took the field at Gibbs High School for the school’s seniors and staff, just before the album is released at midnight.

“A lot of people don’t realize, you know, Morgan was a competitor. He played baseball for me and he was a competitor, but everybody sees him on stage but they don’t realize, you know, he’s got a big heart. Like I said, for him to do this, that’s pretty special.”

East Tennessee school districts announce closures due to weather

Davis said the show was kept a secret, but once word got out, the school and social media were talking about it.

“It got a little crazy. So, you know, kids are excited… as well as being out of school tomorrow. So you can imagine we’re going to. Have double trouble down here, we’re afraid,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
East Tennessean to appear on upcoming American Idol episode
Dandridge, TN6 hours ago
New concert series to benefit Knoxville charities
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
James pours in 20, Vols advance to SEC Tournament quarterfinals
Knoxville, TN5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
In the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Jagger Williamson
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Executive director of Project GRAD Knoxville announces retirement
Knoxville, TN6 hours ago
Orange & White Game won’t be free for the first time since 2011
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Spring Home & Garden Show to be held at the Knoxville Expo Center
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Lack of hand washing found at Maryville restaurant
Maryville, TN6 hours ago
Entertainment acts booking Knoxville shows through 2026
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Knoxville activist acquitted of charges that lead to arrest at city meeting
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Man charged in home improvement scheme
Alcoa, TN5 hours ago
Knoxville college students displaced after apartments flood
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
One dead, one hospitalized in house fire
Nashville, TN9 hours ago
Big shows coming to Knoxville
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
2023 Knox Shamrock Fest held on Sunday, March 19
Knoxville, TN4 hours ago
Recently opened restaurants in the Knoxville area
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Alabama fugitive found at Knoxville Chick-fil-A
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Tamari Key plans to return for 2023-24 season
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Sevier County gearing up for Spring Break travel
Sevierville, TN1 day ago
Lady Vols prepare for NCAA tournament following SEC Championship loss
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
38 animals removed from Knoxville home
Knoxville, TN9 hours ago
Alcoa handyman accused of taking nearly $5,000 for work he never did
Alcoa, TN6 hours ago
Man arrested for axe attack
Maryville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy