Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Saving St. Louis: A city worth fighting for

By Kevin S. HeldShirley Washington,

5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – In tonight’s special report, Saving St. Louis, FOX 2 is taking a closer look at several factors affecting safety in the Gateway City. Your concerns will be addressed, and your voices will be heard.

It’s an all-in effort to save our wonderful city. Two city judges, the president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and other stakeholders in our city join us live to discuss solutions.

Can’t find the segment you’re looking for? See all the segments in this YouTube playlis t.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

