Poky boys overpower Bishop Kelly in 4A state opener

MERIDIAN — After losing in last year’s boys 4A state final, Pocatello won’t be satisfied with anything less than a title, something the Thunder made clear in their 63-41 opening-round state tournament victory over Bishop Kelly on Thursday.

Pocatello (24-2), which never trailed in a dominant performance, raced out to an early lead and had a sharp answer every time the Knights attempted to make a run.

“I like how we’re sharing the ball and defending right now,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “I like where the kids are. They’re playing hard and enjoying the game.”

Green certainly enjoyed the offensive performance he got out of Julian Bowie. The junior guard, who was 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range, finished with a game-high 27 points against a rare zone defense.

“We tried to spread them out and get into the paint and then kick the ball to our shooters from there to hit some threes,” said Bowie, who also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. “And we were fortunate to make a lot of them.”

Pocatello will face Blackfoot, 54-46 winners over Minico, in the semifinal game Friday at 5 p.m.

Bishop Kelly (14-10), which lost 73-49 to the Thunder earlier this season and falls into the consolation bracket, never got within 11 points after the midway point of the second quarter.

After the game, Bishop Kelly coach Ryan Kerns shrugged when asked about the daunting task of playing zone against Pocatello’s high-scoring offense.

“(Zone defense) is just who we are,” Kerns said. “All season, that’s what we’ve done. There’s always an argument and counter-argument about why you can’t play zone against Pokey. But twenty teams have played man (defense) and they’ve lost, so we can try something else.

“But to their credit, they made tough shots. It didn’t feel to us like they were just wide open and raising up and making shots. We were scraping down and they were jumping up over our shoulders and making shots. They’ve proven that they are a really good offensive team so we thought this is who we are and we can adjust a little to make it tough on them.”

But it was Bowie who gave Bishop Kelly the most problems.

“Julian just played great,” Kerns said. “No matter what you do, he makes tough shots and puts you in difficult situations all the time.”

As the Knights tried to make it tough on the court, a raucous Bishop Kelly student section did their best from the stands.

At one point, Kesler Vaughan, noted for his long golden locks, was shooting a pair of free throws when the fans broke out into chants of, “Who’s your barber?”

Vaughan made both of them.

Moments later after Bowie missed a shot, a chorus of “overrated” rang out from the Bishop Kelly students. Bowie responded by hitting a pair of 3-pointers on two straight possessions, quieting the crowd.

“That fuels our fire,” Bowie said of the taunts. “I hit a couple of threes in a row after that, and Kessler made both his free throws. We like that.”

Pocatello, which held a commanding 32-16 halftime lead, never felt threatened, though the Knights made an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter to trim the lead to 37-26.

But the Thunder stormed back following a timeout when center Gage Ontiveros took over in the paint.

The junior transfer from Burley hit three straight buckets in the paint to push the lead back up to a comfortable margin where it stayed until the final buzzer.

“I didn’t really do anything different on that run, except I was able to finish,” said Ontiveros, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. “I missed a few easy ones in the first half, but during that stretch I got some good passes and was able to make my shots.”

“Gage has been doing that the past few weeks and had a double-double against Preston to get us here,” Green said. “(Bishop Kelly) made that run and we called time out, and then he gets three buckets to weather that storm and stop the bleeding. I was proud of him for going after it and being tough down low.”

Vaughan added seven points and had a team-leading four assists.