Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Jarnkrok breaks 3rd-period tie, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-1

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaB6O_0l65lIns00

Calle Jarnkrok broke a tie at 2:20 of the third period and Joseph Woll made 25 saves in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

After Jacob Markstrom stopped Morgan Rielly on a breakaway, Jarnkrok was able to score off the rebound as the net came off its moorings.

Mitch Marner tied it for Toronto at 7:36 of the second period, weaving through the slot and beating Markstrom with a wrister past the glove.

“Tried to kind of get going downhill with speed, make a move, make another move,” Marner said.

Calgary’s Nazem Kadri appeared to score two minutes after Marner’s goal, with Marner serving a high-sticking minor. But the goal was successfully challenged as offside by Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe.

Woll made his third NHL appearance of the season and seventh overall. The 24-year-old former Boston College goalie is 14-1-0 this season for the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League.

Fourth in the Eastern Conference and second behind NHL-leading Boston in the Atlantic Division, Toronto rebounded from a 5-2 loss Tuesday night in Edmonton to win for the fourth time in five games.

Defensemen Luke Schenn and Erik Gustafsson played for Toronto following trades. Schenn — in his second stint with Toronto — came over in a deal with Vancouver, and the Maple Leafs got Gustafsson from Washington. Toronto has acquired half-dozen players in trades since Feb. 17 ahead of the trade deadline Friday.

“We’re excited about the guys we brought in,” Marner said. “Some big men who want to help this team achieve great things. It was great tonight that everyone dug in. Just needed a little from everyone and everyone gave it.”

Blake Coleman scored on a short-handed breakaway for Calgary at 2:32 of the first period. Markstrom stopped 32 shots.

“I thought he was our best player,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said about Markstrom.

The Flames are ninth in the Western Conference and fifth in the Pacific Division. They are 3-4-3 in their last 10.

“Tough loss. Close again, but it’s been this way too many times,” Markstrom said. “It’s frustrating to not get away with any points.”

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Vancouver on Saturday.

Flames: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Capitals have new look after bevy of trade deadline changes
Washington, DC4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boyd scores twice in 3rd period, Coyotes beat Blues 6-2
Saint Louis, MO19 hours ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Deadly Mexico kidnapping hits home in South Carolina
Lake City, SC4 hours ago
Spring training update: Alfonso Rivas, Tim Lopes homer in Padres' loss to Reds
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Bonita Vista wins, on to state championship game
Vista, CA18 hours ago
The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: March 9-12
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Morant to miss 4 more games, Colorado police say no charges
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
'Master thief' convicted of Giants ring theft back in prison
Swampscott, MA4 hours ago
Jury mulls death penalty or life for man in bike path attack
Manhattan, NY3 hours ago
Nakashima tops Isner at Indian Wells minus Djokovic, Nadal
Indian Wells, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy