Davis leads Memphis on late rally to put away SMU

DALLAS — Penny Hardaway said it best earlier this week.

Memphis’ coach described Kendric Davis as “a closer” and as a player who “knows what to do” when a game gets close after Sunday’s win over Cincinnati.

Davis displayed yet another example of that Thursday night in an 81-62 win for the Tigers (23-7, 13-4 AAC) over the SMU Mustangs (10-20, 5-12 AAC). The victory clinched the No. 2 seed for the Tigers for next week’s AAC Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

The contest was Davis’ first game back at Moody Coliseum since transferring from SMU to Memphis last offseason.

Memphis point guard Kendric Davis scored 23 points and helped the Tigers defeat SMU, 81-62, Thursday, March 2, in Dallas. (Courtesy Memphis Athletics)

The 6-foot guard got off to a slow start but finished with 23 points and 10 assists.

Though Memphis held a 13-point lead at halftime and shot 67.9% in the opening half, Davis went just 4-10 from the floor to that point.

In the second, foul trouble allowed SMU to get as close as within six points. The Tigers tallied 10 fouls in the final 20 minutes and 19 for the game, and, as a result, gifted the Mustangs 15 points off of free throws.

And it didn’t help either that Memphis cooled off significantly to shoot just 33.3% after the break.

Hardaway’s squad eventually woke up, though. It forced six SMU turnovers in the final nine minutes and closed the game on a 14-2 run over the final 7:44.

But it was the dagger by Davis that stands out.

With 3:52 left in the game, he drilled a step-back 3-pointer from the left wing, pushing Memphis’ lead out to 15 points.

The Tigers coasted the rest of the way en route to a 19-point win.

Damaria Franklin scored a season-high 15 points, DeAndre Williams added 13 and Elijah McCadden had 10 to give Memphis four players in double-figures scoring.

Chandler Lawson led the group with 12 rebounds.

Other notes: