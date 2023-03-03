Open in App
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

19-year-old dies in Denver streets, sister wants answers about his death

By Jasmine Arenas,

5 days ago

Sister of homeless man found dead searches for answers on cause of death 02:22

Quintaisha Wake is asking for answers after her 19-year-old brother was found dead inside a tent on the corner of 21st and California Street in Denver.

The Denver Police Department confirmed they responded on Feb. 12 around 1:15 p.m. to the corner of 21st and California Street on a "possible overdose of a 19-year-old male."

He was found just a block away from Urban Peak Youth Shelter, as Quintaisha expressed Xavier had received services at the drop-in center.

Prior to his death, she went to Urban Peak where she says her brother was hanging around to check on him and give him a key to her apartment.

"I knew there was a snowstorm coming and I didn't want him to freeze to death," Wake said.

But he never made it to her home.

Quintaisha believes her brother, Xavier died from the cold temperatures, but then added that drug paraphernalia was found in his tent.

"I know I had talk to the case manager and I know we were getting him into the stout street foundation, and he literally just never made it there," Quintaisha expressed.

The Stout Street foundation is a nonprofit that helps those battling substance abuse or homelessness through its programs.

They say they never received wake's case file, but the issues he was facing are something they are seeing more of recently.

Sharol Wells, CEO and President of the Stout Street Foundation say they are noticing more people applying to their programs.

"What are we noticing recently for the people that are applying to our program is mostly homelessness, people with mental health issues, a younger age group of people coming to us looking for treatment for substances," Wells said.

She says in the last two years the problem has increased with more people needing help for substance abuse.

"We've had a large percentage of fentanyl coming through, like a 30 to 40% increase," Wells said.

Through their two-year program they offer their clients substance abuse recovery classes, get them employed, food and a place to stay.

Right now, they have about 130 people in the program, but are working on getting more funding to be able to provide space for 48 more clients.

"From what we can see it has gotten worst, I think covid struck a chord with substance abuse and mental health because it gave people an opportunity to get out of wherever they were," said Wells.

In Xavier Wake's case his sister agrees, he left his home looking for a safer place, but instead fell into the wrong path.

The Office of the Medical Examiner has yet to determine the cause of death. An autopsy report has not been released.

Xavier Wake's funeral is scheduled for Friday.

