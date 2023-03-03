Open in App
Nampa, ID
Scorebook Live

Look: Madison beats Eagle 48-45 to advance to Idaho 5A boys basketball state semifinals (photos)

By Brandon Walton,

5 days ago

NAMPA, Idaho - Madison survived a fourth quarter that included eight lead changes and three ties in a 48-45 win over No. 5 Eagle in the first-round of the Class 5A state tournament Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center.

The fourth-seeded Bobcats (19-6) are into the semifinals for the second time in three years. Their reward is playing No. 1 and the 25th-ranked team in the nation Lake City (24-0) at 2 p.m. Friday.

“They’ve done it all year,” Madison coach Shane Humphreys said. “People make runs and they just kind of do what they need to do to get a win. They get big boards, they get big buckets and make big free throws. I’m just super, super proud of my guys.”

The Mustangs (16-10) took their first lead of the game since the first quarter on a Sawyr Hansen layin off a quick inbounds pass from Russell Gibson with five minutes and 36 seconds remaining. They took the lead three more times after that, including when Harmon House completed the old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 43-42 with 1:17 left.

But Madison had an answer.

Nash Humpherys, who was making his state tournament debut, drew a foul and calmly sank a pair of free throws to give Madison the lead for good at 44-43 with 41.4 seconds to go.

Eagle’s Landon White had two chances to tie the game late. He was fouled on a corner-3 attempt. But he made just 2-of-3 from the line to keep the deficit at one at 46-45 with 7.8 seconds remaining. After Humphreys drained another pair of free throws on the other end a second later, White got another chance.

But his 3-pointer at the buzzer nearly airballed. It only grazed the bottom of the net

“There’s a saying my coach always says, ‘Aggressive but poised,’” junior Berrett Wilson said. “No matter what, we always got to be aggressive. We can’t back away, but we got to stay calm and we did that tonight.”

Wilson and Humpherys accounted for 81% of the team’s points. Wilson netted a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field, including hitting three shots from downtown range.

His counterpart Humpherys was right behind with 18 points. He shot 50% from 3-point range.

White and Gibson had 13 points apiece for the Mustang. House also reached double figures for Eagle with 10 points.

(All photos by Loren Orr)

Comments / 0
