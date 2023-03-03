Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Hyde Park Herald

Fifth Ward voters overwhelmingly pass referendums supporting South Shore CBA and Woodlawn affordable housing development

By Zoe Pharo,

4 days ago
Eligible 5th Ward residents overwhelmingly voted to pass two advisory referendums urging newly-elected officials to support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) and build...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago mayoral election: Johnson, Vallas receive dueling endorsements Monday
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Woodlawn residents talk community needs, migrant shelter
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin gets head start on political retirement
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Habitat Company Secures Financing for OC Living – Phase 2 of $200M Mixed-use Ogden Commons in Chicago’s North Lawndale Neighborhood
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Less Than a Month Until Chicago Runoff Election, These Races Could be On the Ballot
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Meet Jessie Fuentes, The First Woman And Youngest Alderperson To Lead The 26th Ward
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Vallas and Johnson Fight for Key Endorsements in the Chicago 2023 Mayoral Runoff
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Johnson carried plurality of Hyde Park’s vote, followed by Lightfoot
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Hyde Park Kilwins to open back patio space with city grant
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Black Wards had lowest voter turnout among Chicago’s ethnic groups
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Italian-American activists say Chicago mayoral candidate has promised to return Columbus statues
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Reparations Committee approves direct cash payments for two recipients, announces progress on community survey
Evanston, IL4 days ago
NYC Mayor's Warning to America: Lori Lightfoot's Loss is a Sign of What's to Come
Chicago, IL1 day ago
MWRD celebrates Black History Month
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince Listens to Residents About Public Safety at Town Hall Meeting
Gary, IN3 days ago
Chicago police officer killed • COVID loan fraud bust in suburbs • Vallas, Johnson campaign for top office
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2023 municipal election results
Chicago, IL5 days ago
New $150 Illinois Property Tax Rebate Will Be Sent to Homeowners, Renters
Schaumburg, IL3 days ago
City Colleges of Chicago Announces Timuel D. Black Jr. Scholarship and Fellowship
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Lori Lightfoot speaks out after re-election defeat
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Vallas and Johnson head to runoff election for mayor
Chicago, IL6 days ago
Chicago FOP reeelects John Catanzara as union president
Chicago, IL3 days ago
First Black woman to lead NEIU accuses board of discrimination and ethics violations
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Violent robbers strike multiple times in River North, Streeterville
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Boy, 17, shot to death in Chatham
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Almost hurt, Dominique Love steps in to help Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones
Calumet City, IL4 days ago
Who Did Your Ward Vote For? See How All 50 Wards Voted in the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election
Chicago, IL6 days ago
New Trier administrators tackle high absenteeism among students
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago police questioning person of interest after man fatally shot in head inside Rogers Park home
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy