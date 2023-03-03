Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Roope Hintz scores 3 times as Stars beat Blackhawks 5-2

By JAY COHEN,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPFUt_0l64NdM800

Dallas coach Peter DeBoer liked how his team kept its cool after a tough second period.

The stars on the Stars led the way.

Hintz scored three times, and Dallas beat Chicago 5-2 on Thursday night in the Blackhawks’ first home game since the Patrick Kane trade.

The 26-year-old Hintz has six goals during a four-game scoring streak. He has 29 goals on the season after he scored a career-best 37 last year.

Jamie Benn snapped a tie in the third period and Matt Murray made 19 saves in his NHL debut, helping Dallas (33-16-13) to its third win in four games. The Western Conference leaders also beat Arizona 4-2 on Wednesday night.

“Our big guys came through,” DeBoer said. “Jamie Benn with a huge goal there to start the period, which kind of really took a little bit of the pressure off.”

Back at home after Kane was dealt to the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Chicago (21-35-5) dropped its third straight game. The Blackhawks showed a Kane tribute video during the first period, and fans thanked the three-time Stanley Cup champion with chalk messages in a United Center parking lot.

Chicago played without Max Domi , who was scratched for what the team said was “roster management.” The Blackhawks announced after the game that the veteran forward had been traded to the Stars.

“We've had some guys get shipped off here and new guys come in, but I thought we were competitive tonight,” defenseman Seth Jones said.

The Blackhawks trailed 2-1 after the first period, but Jones scored 26 seconds into the second on a shot through traffic from outside the right circle. It was the seventh goal of the season for the All-Star.

The Stars went ahead to stay when Benn scored his 25th goal from in close just 45 seconds into the third. He has six goals in his last 10 games.

After Chicago came up empty on a power play, Esa Lindell and Hintz added empty-net goals.

“I thought we deserved it tonight,” Benn said. “We played well. We grinded them down for most of the game. When you do that shift after shift after shift, you know it's going to pay off.”

Dallas jumped in front when Hintz scored 10:21 into the first period. With Caleb Jones in the penalty box for high-sticking, Joe Pavelski was stopped by Mrazek, but the center got the puck back and set up Hintz in the left circle.

Chicago rookie Cole Guttman scored his third goal when he knocked home a rebound at 15:54, but the Stars got another power-play opportunity when Jarred Tinordi was sent off for tripping. Hintz then made it 2-1 on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Miro Heiskanen.

Dallas has scored at least one power-play goal in four of its last five games. Before its current run, it had an eight-game stretch when it went 1 for 25 with the man advantage.

“We have had good looks, but we just didn't score earlier when we had that stretch,” Hintz said of the power play. “But now when we get those (chances), we put those pucks in.”

MURRAY'S DEBUT

Murray said getting the win in his debut was “one of the best things that ever happened.” He got a puck that he planned to give to his parents.

The Stars sent Murray back to the minors when they announced the Domi deal.

MORE MOVES

The Blackhawks also made two minor trades, and they recalled forward Lukas Reichel from Rockford of the American Hockey League. The 20-year-old Reichel, one of the team's top prospects, skated for about 17 minutes in his fifth game with Chicago this season.

“I don’t know how long this will be, but the plan would be, at some point, he’ll probably play playoff games in Rockford and that’s a huge experience for guys at the pro level to go out and battle there,” coach Luke Richardson said.

Chicago acquired Maxim Golod from Anaheim for Dylan Sikura in a swap of minor league forwards, and it also got forward Anders Bjork from Buffalo in exchange for future considerations.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Blackhawks: Host the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Boyd scores twice in 3rd period, Coyotes beat Blues 6-2
Saint Louis, MO19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Flyers' DeAngelo suspended 2 games for spearing Perry
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Capitals have new look after bevy of trade deadline changes
Washington, DC4 hours ago
Kings stay hot at home with 4-2 win over Ovechkin, Capitals
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Kotkaniemi lifts Hurricanes past Canadiens 4-3 in SO
Raleigh, NC21 hours ago
Spring training update: Alfonso Rivas, Tim Lopes homer in Padres' loss to Reds
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Deadly Mexico kidnapping hits home in South Carolina
Lake City, SC4 hours ago
Quickley scores 38 in start, Knicks outlast Celtics in 2 OTs
Boston, MA2 days ago
The best things to do this weekend in San Diego: March 9-12
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Davis' 30 points, 22 rebounds lead Lakers past Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Bonita Vista wins, on to state championship game
Vista, CA18 hours ago
Jury mulls death penalty or life for man in bike path attack
Manhattan, NY3 hours ago
Garcetti India nomination clouded by uncertainty after vote
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy