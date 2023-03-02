Charlotte
Change location
See more from this location?
Charlotte, NC
northeastern.edu
Diversity in health care remains a problem. Northeastern’s partnership with a historically Black university in Charlotte aims to fix that.
5 days ago
5 days ago
A new partnership between Northeastern’s campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Johnson C. Smith University, the city’s only historically Black university, aims to address a...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0