ottumwaradio.com

KKSI Athlete of the Week: Rasha Pope, Ottumwa Basketball By Ellis Codjoe, 4 days ago

By Ellis Codjoe, 4 days ago

Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Ottumwa basketball player Rasha Pope, our... ...