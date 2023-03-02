Marching on With the Arts in Princeton and Central New Jersey

Princeton, NJ -- Topping the list of what Dan Recommends for the month of March are three works of art that transcend time: a much- beloved and enduring cornerstone of classical ballet; a landmark novel reimaged for the stage; and one of the most famous pieces of sacred music.

American Repertory Ballet presents Giselle, co-choreographed by Ethan Stiefel and Johan Kobborg, at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center for four performances only Friday through Sunday, March 3 through 5. This celebrated and moving production had its world premiere at the Royal New Zealand Ballet in 2012, and has since toured the globe.

Stiefel and Kobborg’s Giselle is restaged and partially redesigned for American Repertory Ballet by an award-winning and renowned creative team. One of the most romantic story ballets of all time, Giselle illustrates the strength of love, the devastation of betrayal, and the power of forgiveness. This is a MUST-SEE! Tickets are going fast. For tickets, visit arballet.org.

Currently on stage at McCarter Theatre Center is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal co-production of WISE CHILDREN’S WUTHERING HEIGHTS based on the novel by Emily Brontë and staged by the visionary theater maker Emma Rice. It is a theatrical experience unlike anything I’ve ever seen before – imaginative, magical, mesmerizing, and…brilliant! It runs through Sunday, March 12. GO! Book your tickets today at mccarter.org.

The final event in this triumvirate of greatness will take place Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. when Princeton Pro Musica presents a pillar of the choral-orchestral repertoire: Bach’s St. John Passion. The musicians of La Fiocco will accompany the chorus and six stellar soloists on period instruments. For tickets, visit the Princeton Pro Musica website.

Here are my other recommendations for the month:

Discover an exciting new orchestral work on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m., when the Princeton Symphony Orchestra presents the world premiere of composer William Harvey's Seven Decisions of Gandhi. Written for violin and orchestra, the work was dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Ela on the occasion of her 80th birthday. The composer is the soloist, accompanied by Dibyarka Chatterjee on tabla.

The program also includes Alexander Borodin’s thrilling Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74 “Pathétique.” Guest conductor Sameer Patel takes to the podium for both concerts at Richardson Auditorium, on the campus of Princeton University. Click here for tickets.

West Windsor Arts is bringing together a diverse lineup of local musicians, including harmonica legend Guy DeRosa and singer- songwriter Super Jack, for a 17+ show on Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. The duo will be joined by rapper Kaiser Unique and soul singer Záire for a night of music that refuses to be defined by any one genre, or even a handful.

“I make a lot of music that seeks to divide the boundaries of genre. My sounds range from punk, R&B, hip hop and electronic, to reggae, blues, folk and some neo-soul,” explains Super Jack, who got his start as a young teen playing at open mics at West Windsor Arts. Click here for tickets.

The Princeton Folk Music Society celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a concert by “Rakish,” a duo comprised of violinist Maura Shawn Scanlin and guitarist Conor Hearn on Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m. at Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane. In a performance that is something more akin to concert music, Rakish explores tunes and songs from Irish and American folk traditions. For more information, click here.

On Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m., the Dryden Ensemble will present “Pergolesi and Bach” at Seminary Chapel, on the campus of the Princeton Theological Seminary, 64 Mercer Street. Tickets prices are $25 for general admission, $40 for patrons, and free for students with an ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online.

This concert is a memorial to those lost during the pandemic. Featuring soprano Teresa Wakim and mezzo-soprano Kristen Dubenion-Smith, the program opens with music by J. S. Bach: a sinfonia and soprano aria from Cantata 21, Seufzer, Tränen, Kummer, Not (“Sighs, tears, grief, distress”).

It is followed by an alto aria from Cantata 187, Du Herr, du krönst allein das Jahr mit deinem Gut. Lutenist Daniel Swenberg will perform Silvius Weiss’s Tombeau sur la mort de M. Comte de Logy, written to commemorate the death of the Bohemian composer and lutenist, the Comte de Logy, in 1721.

The first half closes with a elegiac work for strings: Johann Heinrich Schmelzer’s Lamento sopra la morte di Ferdinand III. It was written in 1657 to mark the death of the Holy Roman Emperor Ferdinand III, who died of the plague. Schmelzer himself succumbed to the plague some twenty years later. The concert concludes with Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s famous Stabat Mater from 1736, which he wrote at age 26 in the weeks before he died of tuberculosis.

Planning ahead …happening at McCarter Theatre

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. The 13-time Grammy nominee’s 23 albums have sold over 11 million copies worldwide, and he has appeared on over 100 records -- including releases with Bob Dylan, Don Henley, the Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger, Chaka Khan, Bon Iver, Brandon Flowers, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples, Willie Nelson, and more.

American Repertory Ballet presents its acclaimed production of Movin’ + Groovin’ on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m., featuring works by three of today’s most exciting and innovative choreographers. The program includes Claire Davison’s Time Within A Time, set to the music of Fleetwood Mac; Ja’ Malik’s Moving to Bach, set to Bach’s Sonata for Violin Solo No.1; and Caili Quan’s Circadia, inspired by an eclectic music mix ranging from Boban Markovic Orchestra to Gabriella Smith’s Carrot Revolution.

On Saturday, April 8, the Reduced Shakespeare Company tackles the subject it was born to reduce. From the high-brow to the low, the Complete History of Comedy (abridged) covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Moliere (Is Moliere funny? Why not?) to vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin to the Daily Show and Anthony Weiner.

Save the Date…

The Arts Council of Princeton presents the second annual Princeton Porchfest on Saturday, April 29, from noon to 6 p.m. To learn more, visit the website.

See you in the lobby -- or (full disclosure) possibly from the stage since I have a role as a villager in the ARB production of Giselle.

Dan



