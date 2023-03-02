Totowa Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Dunkin' with Generous Donation

TOTOWA, NJ – On Thursday, Mayor John Coiro and Representatives of Dunkin’ Donuts gathered to celebrate the grand re-opening of the Dunkin’ location at 580 US-46. After a brief closure for renovations, the popular coffee chain was back in business, serving up their signature beverages and snacks to the delight of customers.

To mark the occasion, Dunkin’ Joy, an independent organization with a mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, donated $1,000 to the Community Foodbank of New Jersey, the leading anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization in the state.

The donation will help support the food bank’s mission of providing nutritious meals to those in need throughout the state.

“With this $1,000 we will be able to provide 3,000 meals,” Evelyn Chiu, Special Events Manager for the Community Foodbank of New Jersey told TAPinto Passaic Valley. “Dunkin’ has been a very long-standing partner of ours, they really help us a lot, and they also engage in the community. So, they really embody our mission and also to help us address food insecurity. We’re really honored for the donation.”

The celebration of the grand re-opening was a festive occasion, with customers enjoying free handouts as well as coupons for free coffee for a year. The Dunkin’ team was on hand to greet customers and show off the newly renovated space, which features updated décor and a more modern look.

“The renovation of the Dunkin’ Donuts here on Route 46 looks wonderful,” Coiro said. “It really brightens the place up, and it’s one of the first things people see when they drive into Totowa. It was very generous of the owners to donate $1,000 to the food bank, this donation will make a real difference in the lives of families struggling with food insecurity.”











